Projecting Titans skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Tennessee Titans are the reigning AFC South Champions. They went 12-5 even with star running back Derrick Henry missing half the season with an injury. Tennessee made a huge splash in the 2022 draft by shipping out AJ Brown for a first-round draft pick. They turned that draft selection into wide receiver Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. He isn’t the only new receiver in town.

Quarterback

Ryan Tannehill Malik Willis

Running back

Derrick Henry Dontrell Hilliard Hassan Haskins Jordan Wilkins

Wide receiver

Robert Woods Treylon Burks Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Dez Fitzpatrick

Tight end

Austin Hooper Geoff Swaim Ryan Izzo

Biggest offseason changes

The Titans will have Tannehill under center this season, but his heir apparent may be rookie Malik Willis. After being mock drafted as high as No. 2, Willis fell all the way into the third round. He is more mobile than Tannehill, but he can still learn plenty from the veteran quarterback.

Brown is out of town and the Titans tried to capitalize on the market for him. They have high hopes for Burks and are hoping that Woods will be able to come off a successful rehab of his knee injury. Tennessee also brought in tight-end Austin Hooper so Tannehill should have more reliable options this year than he did last.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

The biggest questions for the Titans come down to health. We saw what their offense looked like with a hurt Henry and they relied on their defense to carry them through games. Tannehill is surrounded by pass-catchers and has upside for fantasy football. Woods’ fantasy football value is dependent on how he looks in camp and if he is 100% to start the year. Henry is fully healthy and looks to be a top-five back.

Burks landed in a great spot and should be one of the more productive rookie wide receiver. Whether or not Woods is healthy, Burks will receive a hefty target share. The Titans tend to be more run-heavy, but there will still be plenty of targets to go around for Woods, Burks and even Hooper.