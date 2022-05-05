Projecting Buccaneers skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South in 2021 and had a 13-4 record. They were briefly in the market for a quarterback as Tom Brady announced his retirement. 40 days later, he un-retired and felt that he had more to give on the football field. The NFC South was going to be a little unpredictable with no Brady, but now that he is back, the expectation is that this division is Tampa Bay’s to lose.

Quarterback

Tom Brady Blaine Gabbert Kyle Trask

Running back

Leonard Fournette Ke’Shawn Vaughn Rachaad White Giovani Bernard

Wide receiver

Chris Godwin Mike Evans Russell Gage

Tight end

Cameron Brate Cade Otton Codey McElroy

Biggest offseason changes

So far the biggest offseason change undid itself with Brady reversing his retirement. Otherwise, the Buccaneers will look fairly similar to how they did in 2021. Rob Gronkowski hasn’t made a decision on his future with the team. He played out his contract and it was assumed that his status would be tied with Brady’s. When Brady came back, Gronk wasn’t included in the message and hasn’t come out and said whether or not he will be back.

The other notable move that the Bucs made was signing Atlanta Falcons 2021 standout wide receiver Russell Gage to further their depth.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Tampa Bay has had a plethora of fantasy value ever since Brady came into town. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are consistently in the conversation for top-end wide receivers. The presence of Gage is interesting, but it gives Brady more upside than it does himself.

Before Gronk got to town, Brate was a promising tight end. Any pass-catcher in a Brady-led offense has good fantasy value. The Bucs drafted their rookie tight end Otton who could factor into the offense is a good way for fantasy. Either way, Brady, Fournette, Evans and Godwin are going to be highly sought after again this season for fantasy football.