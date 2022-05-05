Projecting Seahawks skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Seattle Seahawks realized their worst fears in 2021 when Russell Wilson went down with an injury. They went 7-10 and finished last in the NFC West. Instead of deciding to give Wilson more weapons or working out their differences, Seattle capitalized on his market and traded him to the Denver Broncos for a hefty haul. Unfortunately, this has left the Seahawks with an interesting quarterback situation that has their 2022 season hopes not looking great.

Quarterback

Drew Lock Geno Smith Jacob Eason

Running back

Chris Carson Rashaad Penny Ken Walker III DeeJay Dallas

Wide receiver

DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett Freddie Swain Dee Eskridge

Tight end

Noah Fant Will Dissly

Biggest offseason changes

Nothing was bigger for the Seahawks in the offseason than their trade of Wilson. There was an assumption that this meant that Seattle would be heading toward a rebuild, but head coach Pete Carroll assured the media that they weren’t. The 2022 NFL Draft happened and the Seahawks had ample opportunity to select their quarterback of the future. They passed and at this point are rolling into the 2022 season with Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

The fantasy football outlook for the Seahawks will be determined by who the quarterback is. Wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are hard to stop and they will certainly get their fair share of targets. Their fantasy value will be dropped from top wideouts down a tier, but they will still have value.

Tight end Noah Fant had one great year with the Broncos but followed it up with multiple goose eggs. He is a risky play but could be a hot waiver wire add if he catches the eye of his former-teammate Lock.

The running back room will be interesting in the early part of the season. Incumbents Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny should be fully healthy and ready to go for the regular season. With one of their two second-round picks, Seattle decided to forego addressing their quarterback situation and drafted Michigan State RB Ken Walker III. He is likely the most talented back in the backfield but isn’t guaranteed to be the starter. It will be interesting to see how they are intertwined and used, and will certainly be the talks of the preseason. This situation screams committee which will limit the fantasy upside of each of the running backs.