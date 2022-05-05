Projecting Rams skill-position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Los Angeles Rams have little to complain about following last season’s Super Bowl victory. The team retained the vast majority of its core, shedding a few ancillary players while adding some major talents to offset them. Once again, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay’s offense will take center stage while Aaron Donald and the defense cleans up afterward.

The Rams seem well positioned to make another title run in a shallow NFC. Just within the division, the Seattle Seahawks have hit the reboot button by trading Russell Wilson while the Arizona Cardinals will spend a chunk of the season without DeAndre Hopkins and the San Francisco 49ers will undergo a change under center. Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers pose the greatest threat, but neither has a clear edge over Los Angeles at this stage.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford John Wolford

Running back

Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Kyren Williams Jake Funk

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp Allen Robinson Van Jefferson Ben Skowronek

Tight end

Tyler Higbee Jacob Harris Brycen Hopkins

Biggest offseason changes

Though the overall quality of the receiving corps again looks impressive, some of the names have changed. Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL during the Super Bowl, hit free agency and remains unsigned. However, the Rams have effectively replaced him with the addition of former Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson. Robinson could realistically see his highest target figure in the red zone since 2015, his first and only season with double-digit touchdowns.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Cooper Kupp remains an elite receiver as long as he remains healthy, but how close can he come to replicating 2021’s numbers? His usage appears likely to stay near the top of the league, but his sky-high yards per game and touchdown rate could easily regress. That doesn’t mean Kupp can’t again still lead all wideouts in fantasy points, but the difference between him and the other top players at the position could shrink considerably.