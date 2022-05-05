Projecting Dolphins skill-position depth chart and fantasy impact

A drama-filled offseason for the Miami Dolphins has done little to quell internal optimism. After the surprising firing of head coach Brian Flores and the subsequent hiring of replacement Mike McDaniel, the team looks starkly different, at least on offense. The Dolphins beefed up their receiving corps by trading for All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill while rebuilding the left side of the offensive line with veterans Terron Armstead and Connor Williams. The backfield also has some new blood with the additions of Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, a McDaniel favorite from the San Francisco 49ers.

But while the Dolphins look improved on offense, they remain locked in a difficult divisional race. The Buffalo Bills return ready for a potential Super Bowl run while the New England Patriots look to take the next step after last year’s wild-card berth. Miami will probably have to move ahead of at least one of those teams in order to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa Teddy Bridgwater

Running back

Chase Edmonds Raheem Mostert Myles Gaskin Salvon Ahmed

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill Jaylen Waddle Cedrick Wilson Erik Ezukanma

Tight end

Mike Gesicki Durham Smythe Adam Shaheen

Biggest offseason changes

Purely in terms of personnel, the blockbuster trade to acquire Hill defines the Dolphins’ offseason. Hill can stretch the field better than any of his contemporaries and, paired with the similarly fast Waddle, give Miami a one-two punch that looks nearly indefensible on paper. Mike Gesicki will presumably return on the franchise tag, providing another proven pass catcher. The improvements along the offensive line should also make a sizable difference, especially given Tagovailoa’s inconsistent play to date.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

With enhanced protection and a true field-tilter added to the receiving corps, can Tagovailoa establish himself as more than a marginal starting quarterback? The early returns on the former No. 5 overall pick leave a lot to be desired, especially given the star turn for Justin Herbert, the player taken one spot later in the same draft. The Dolphins made preparations should Tagovailoa fall short, signing Teddy Bridgewater back in March. Tagovailoa has no more excuses and, if he doesn’t show proof of concept soon, he won’t have any time left either.