Projecting Patriots skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The New England Patriots had the AFC East there for the taking in the final weeks of the 2021 regular season, but they stumbled to a 1-4 finish and made an early exit from the NFL Playoffs in a Wild Card round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Pats had some clear question marks on that offense that didn’t seem capable of competing on a consistent basis with the top-tier units in the AFC. With all the major moves that have happened this offseason and New England staying relatively quiet in the free-agent market, it will be interesting to see what the group looks like in 2022.

Here’s a look at the team’s current depth chart on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Mac Jones Brian Hoyer

Running back

Damien Harris Rhamondre Stevenson Pierre Strong Jr., rookie from South Dakota State James White

Wide receiver

DeVante Parker Jakobi Meyers Kendrick Bourne Tyquan Thornton, rookie from Baylor

Tight end

Hunter Henry Jonnu Smith Devin Asiasi

Biggest offseason changes

The biggest change from a skill position standpoint has to be in the WR room. The team added DeVante Parker in free agency and he’ll likely plug in as WR1 pretty easily in this group. The Pats also spent a second-round pick on Tyquan Thorton who has a ridiculous amount of speed, which will be helpful on a team that lacked speed at times a season ago. They also brought in former University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King on a free-agent deal, who had some of the most electric moments in CFB history recently before his career was cut short by injury.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

From a fantasy standpoint, a lot of this rides on Mac Jones and his ability to develop. The team solidified the offensive line, which should give Jones more time to make throws and get comfortable in the pocket in his second season. The addition of Parker is massive as well and should help Jones out tremendously. It’s also going to be fun to see how Pierre Strong Jr., a fourth-round RB from South Dakota State, fits into the fold in the backfield.