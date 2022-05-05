Projecting Giants skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The New York Giants went 4-13 in 2021. They suffered an injury-riddled season and it put into question the future of Daniel Jones. In the 2022 NFL Draft, they selected a number of depth pieces along with a wide receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson. The 2022 season will be make-or-break for Daniel Jones and if he falters he likely won’t be given a second contract with the team.

Quarterback

Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

Running back

Saquon Barkley Matt Brieda Gary Brightwell

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay Sterling Shepard Kadarius Toney Wan’Dale Robinson

Tight end

Ricky Seals-Jones Jordan Akins

Biggest offseason changes

If you are seeing some new names on the Giants depth chart, that is because they were active in the offseason. They signed backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back Matt Brieda. Their tight end is now Ricky Seals-Jones as Evan Engram was not brought back in free agency.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

There are a number of questions for the Giants ahead of this season. The most prominent is likely whether or not running back Barkley can stay healthy. We have seen what this offense looks like with him at his peak and with him on the sidelines. Barkley was healthy towards the end of last season, but without a threat at quarterback, he faced stacked boxes at every turn. The presence of Brieda doesn’t strike fear into his playing time, but New York may use him to rest Barkley’s legs.

The Giants have so many wide receivers. A report came out before the draft that they were looking to trade Toney, but as of this writing, nothing has happened. That leaves them with Toney, Golladay, Shepard, Darius Slayton and the rookie Robinson. Toney is likely a lock to be on the field if he is on the team, but the other receivers are mysteries. Someone will likely have value, but for now, it is hard to predict who it could be on a week-to-week basis.