Projecting Jets skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Jets had the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and hoped to pick up their quarterback of the future in Zach Wilson. That didn’t pan out in the short term as New York went 4-13 last season. This gave them high draft picks again this year and the Jets absolutely crushed them. Two of them were used to shore up the defense, but they drafted Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick. We will see what happens in the 2022 season, but things are looking up for the J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets.

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Joe Flacco

Running back

Breece Hall Michael Carter Tevin Coleman Ty Johnson

Wide receiver

Elijah Moore Corey Davis Garrett Wilson Braxton Berrios

Tight end

C.J. Uzomah Tyler Conklin Jeremy Ruckert

Biggest offseason changes

The Jets weren’t very active in the offseason. They didn’t do much with their skill positions other than extending Braxton Berrios and bringing in tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. When the draft came, that is where New York got very active. Along with drafting Wilson, they used their second-round pick on Iowa State RB Breece Hall.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Hall is more talented than incumbent running back Michael Carter. There is some concern about how they will be used and how much Carter or the other running backs will see the field. If Hall is the starter and the lead back, he will likely be the most valuable rookie running back in fantasy football.

Speaking of rookies, what to do with Wilson? He lands in a good spot where he should see a high number of targets. That being said, Zach Wilson didn’t exactly inspire confidence on a weekly basis. It is his second year, so if he takes a step forward Garrett Wilson and Moore can both be fantasy relevant.

Don’t look too much into Uzomah or Conklin being on this roster. They could have relevance, but they will likely be waiver additions if anything.