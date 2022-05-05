Projecting Eagles skill position depth chart and fantasy impact

The Philadelphia Eagles snuck into the 2021 playoffs with a 9-8 record. They lost in the first round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The question surrounding the Eagles is how quarterback Jalen Hurts figures into the team’s long-term plans. He had games that made him look like a franchise-caliber quarterback and other games that he looked like he should be off the field. The Eagles are giving him a shot in 2022 and gave him a pretty big upgrade in the process.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts Gardner Minshew

Running back

Miles Sanders Boston Scott Kenneth Gainwell

Wide receiver

A.J. Brown DeVonta Smith Quez Watkins Zach Pascal

Tight end

Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll

Biggest offseason changes

The Eagles had a pretty quiet offseason but made the biggest splash in the 2022 NFL Draft. In the first round, they sent one of their draft picks to the Tennessee Titans and in the process, they got AJ Brown in return. They wasted no time in extending him to a shiny new four-year contract. He pairs with DeVonta Smith in an all of a sudden, very dangerous Philadelphia passing game.

Biggest questions for fantasy football

Jalen Hurts has fantasy upside because of his escapability from the pocket and his rushing ability. He showed flashes of being an NFL-caliber passer but needs to be more consistent. The addition of Brown should help that instantly.

Running back Miles Sanders had an average year. Both Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell got some run though so this is a backfield that it’s best letting it be someone else’s problem.

Both Brown and Smith are going to have fantasy value. It likely won’t trickle down to Watkins who fizzled last season after being the preseason darling. Don’t overthink the value of Brown and Smith though and take them as top-tier wide receivers.

Dallas Goedert got a big extension last season and if he takes a step forward having another offseason to work with Hurts, he legitimately has the chance to be among the league’s best.