NASCAR schedule for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR will be traveling to Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina this weekend for the Goodyear 400. The second NASCAR Cup Series of this month is set for Sunday, May, 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1. Kyle Larson is the favorite to win on Sunday at +450 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The weekend will also feature the Dead on Tools 200 Truck Series race on Friday evening and the Mahindra ROXOR 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday. John Hunter Nemechek is the favorite to win the Truck Series race, with +350 odds. Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the Xfinity Series race, with +350 odds.

All times below are ET.

Friday, May 6

3:00 p.m. — Practice, Dead on Tools 200 — FS1, FOX.com/live

3:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Dead on Tools 200 — FS1

5:00 p.m. — Practice, Mahindra ROXOR 200 — FS1

5:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Mahindra ROXOR 200 — FS1

7:30 p.m. ET — Race, Dead on Tools 200 Truck Series — FS1

Saturday, May 7

10:30 a.m. — Practice, Goodyear 400 — FS1, FOX.com/live

11:05 a.m. — Qualifying, Goodyear 400 — FS1

1:30 p.m. — Mahindra ROXOR 200 — FS1

Sunday, May 8

3:30 p.m. — Race, Goodyear 400 Cup Series — FS1, FOX.com/live