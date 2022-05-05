Breaking down the weather forecast for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway

NASCAR is heading down to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington, South Carolina. On Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Camping World Truck Series will run the Dead on Tools 200.

Then on Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series will run Mahindra ROXOR 200 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Lastly, the Cup Series will have the spotlight on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET with the Goodyear 400. The Truck, Xfinity, and Cup series races will all be televised on FS1.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Darlington Speedway this weekend in Darlington, South Carolina, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, May 6

Hi 91°, Low 66°: Mostly cloudy, thunderstorms; warm, 91% chance of rain

7:30 p.m. ET, Dead on Tools 200 (147 laps, 200.8 miles)

Saturday, May 7

Hi 86°, Low 62°: A thunderstorm around in the p.m., 40% chance of rain

1:30 p.m. ET, Mahindra ROXOR 200 (147 laps, 200.1 miles)

Sunday, May 8

Hi 75°, Low 53°: Not as warm with some sun, 0% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Goodyear 400 (293 laps, 400.2 miles)