Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, May 5

We have a 10-game schedule in the majors on Thursday, with the first game taking place at 1:35 p.m. ET between the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. The last game of the night will be the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers starting a four-game set on 9:45 p.m. ET. There are a ton of options for player props, but these are our favorite for Thursday’s slate of games.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, May 5

Antonio Senzatela over 6.5 hits allowed (+100)

The Washington Nationals will be facing Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, who has been hit around throughout his first four starts. The 27-year-old pitcher has allowed 33 hits in only 19.1 innings pitched.

In his last start against the Reds, Senzatela gave up seven hits and only one earned run in 6.1 innings. The veteran pitcher has gone over 6.5 hits in all four hits and will be facing a Nats’ offense that is averaging 8.31 hits per game (fourth in the majors) this season.

Hunter Greene over 5.5 strikeouts (-120)

If the Reds want to avoid being swept by the Brewers, they are going to need a quality start from rookie starter Hunter Greene. Greene is 1-3 with an ERA of 6.00, which is not great, but he has the stuff to rack up the strikeouts in a short period of time. The 22-year-old has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in three out of his first major league starts.

The only time Greene did not go over was against the St. Louis Cardinals on Apr. 22, where he had three strikeouts in 3.1 innings. The Brewers are averaging 8.80 strikeouts per game this season and 9.08 strikeouts per game at home.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. over 1.5 total bases (+145)

The 24-year-old second baseman has been playing excellent baseball for the Marlins, which has led to some success for the squad through the first month of the season. Chisholm Jr. is hitting .329 (11th in the majors) with four home runs and 19 RBI.

The young infielder currently has an eight-game hitting streak and has gone over 1.5 total bases five times. Chisholm is coming off of a solid series against Arizona, where he hit .417 with two doubles and four RBI.

