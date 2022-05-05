MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, May 5

10 games are on the docket for the Thursday MLB schedule today as we gear up for another busy weekend. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, Rays vs. Mariners ($9,700) — McClanahan (1-2, 3.00 ERA) checks in as the highest priced starting pitcher tonight as the Rays begin a four-game series at the Mariners. The young lefty has averaged 22.8 fantasy points through five starts, mowing down 42 batters on strikes in the process. Even in Tampa Bay’s 9-1 blowout loss to Minnesota last Saturday, he still recorded 11 K’s in five innings. Put McClanahan at the top of your lineup if you have the chance.

Jesús Luzardo, Marlins vs. Padres ($8,500) — Luzardo (2-1, 3.10 ERA) has been a consistent force on the mound for DFS users throughout the year, averaging 20.6 fantasy points per game. He’s only yielded 13 hits through four starts and averages exactly seven strikeouts per outing. Continue to consider the steady hand for your lineup this evening.

Top Hitters

Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins vs. Padres ($5,700) — With a .329 batting average and 19 RBI in 20 games, Chisholm is almost guaranteed to factor into the final score in each of Miami’s games. He went 2-3 with two runs and a stolen base in yesterday’s 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks, an effort that earned DFS users 17 fantasy points. Keep penciling Chisholm into your lineup.

Yordan Alvarez, Astros vs. Tigers ($5,100) — Alvarez is averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game and is really starting to mash at the plate. He’s homered in four of the last six games and has a chance to take Tigers starter Tarik Skubal deep this evening. Consider Alvarez.

Value Pitcher

Chris Archer, Twins vs. Orioles ($5,800) — Archer (0-0, 2.94 ERA) has yet to factor into a decision through four starts this season but has been a helpful hand for the Twins. He’s only yielded 11 hits and five earned runs in his outings and has been solid at keeping Minnesota in contests early. He’s yet to go above five strikeouts in a single game this season and could do that against a poor hitting team in Baltimore tonight.

Value Hitter

Pete Alonso, Mets vs. Phillies ($4,700) — Things have already been chippy between the Mets and Phillies this season and they’ll begin a four-game series in Philadelphia this evening. Alonso is averaging just eight fantasy points per game this season but will have a favorable matchup when facing Phillies starter Aaron Nola tonight. Through 37 career at-bats, Alonso owns a .353 batting against Nola and that includes seven extra-base hits. Lock Alonso into your lineup.