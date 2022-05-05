Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, May 5

We have a solid 10-game schedule on tap for Thursday, May 4th. The action gets started at 1:35 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox wrapping up their three-game set. Then to end the night, the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals will start a four-game series at 9:45 p.m. ET. With all of the options for bets to consider, these are our favorites for Thursday’s slate of games.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, May 5

Toronto Blue Jays Team Total 1st 5 innings over 2.5 runs (+105)

Toronto will begin a four-game series against the Guardians after finishing a 10-game home stand on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays’ offense is averaging two runs per game in their last five games. However, they could be due for a breakout game against Cleveland starter Aaron Civale.

Civale has struggled immensely this season with a record of 0-2 and 10.67 ERA through his first four starts. The 26-year-old pitcher has been roughed up in his last two starts, allowing six earned runs a piece and three home runs in his last three games. Now granted, his last two starts were on the road, but even in Civale’s only home start, he gave up three earned runs in four innings.

After a low scoring series opener on Monday, we’ve seen the offense pour in over the last two games. On Wednesday night, the Twins and Orioles scored 13 total runs and then on Tuesday night, they combined for nine runs.

We could see a pitcher’s duel with Chris Archer and Spenser Watkins on the mound tonight. But we know this Twins’ offense can put up a crooked number in one inning. The Twins are averaging 6.2 runs per game in their last five games and the O’s are averaging 4.6 runs per game.

The Marlins are currently on a four-game losing streak, but surprisingly three of those losses have come by one run. Miami will try to snap their losing skid tonight against the San Diego Padres, who will have Nick Martinez on the mound. Martinez is 1-2 with an ERA of 4.12 in four starts this season. Martinez has not pitched well at home this season, with a 0-2 record and 5.59 ERA.

Meanwhile, Miami will have Jesus Luzardo on the mound, who is 2-1 with an ERA of 3.10 in four starts. The 24-year-old starter has pitched well for the Marlins this season, giving them an edge in tonight’s game. If he can make it 5-6 innings and then turn it over to the bullpen, I like the Marlins’ chances to get the win on the road.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.