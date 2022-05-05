Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, May 5

We have a solid 10-game schedule in the majors Thursday, which means there are multiple opportunities to come away with a win in DraftKings baseball DFS. The main slate has six games beginning at 6:45 p.m. ET with the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies opening up a four-game series.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, May 5.

Orioles vs. Twins, 7:05 p.m. ET

Cedric Mullins ($4,200)

Anthony Santander ($3,200)

Trey Mancini ($3,000)

The Baltimore Orioles finally got their first win in their four-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday and will be looking for the split tonight. The Orioles will be going up against Twins starter Chris Archer, who has pitched well this season with a 2.93 ERA in four starts.

However, Archer has given up at least one home run in his last three starts. Baltimore does not have sluggers that Minnesota possesses, however, they have some guys that can get on base. Trey Mancini is hitting .294 with three RBI in 17 career at-bats against Archer. He also has at two or more hits in three out of his last four games.

Marlins vs. Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

Jazz Chisholm Jr. ($5,700)

Jesus Aguilar ($4,500)

Brian Anderson ($3,300)

The Miami Marlins’ offense has been playing better over the last week, averaging 4.2 runs per game in their last five games. The Marlins will be going up against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez, who is 1-2 with an ERA of 4.12 through four starts.

Martinez has an ERA of 5.59 at home and allowing opponents to hit .297 this season. Right-handed hitters are also hitting .333 against the 31-year-old pitcher. Jesus Aguilar and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are the best offensive players for this stack. Aguilar is averaging 12.2 fantasy points per game in his last five games.

Astros vs. Tigers, 8:10 p.m. ET

Yordan Alvarez ($5,100)

Alex Bregman ($4,900)

Jeremy Pena ($4,100)

The Houston Astros are coming off of a three-game sweep against the Mariners, where they outscored them 14-2. The Astros will facing Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal, who struggled in his last start, allowing six hits and three earned runs in five innings. Alvarez is a must start for this stack as he’s averaging 11.4 fantasy points per game in his last five games.