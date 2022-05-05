Who is playing in the 2022 UEFA Europa League Final?

The EUFA Europa League final is set to take place on Wednesday, May 18, as Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt will go head-to-head to be crowned the Europa League champions. The match will be held at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla, Spain, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET.

Last year’s edition of the tournament saw La Liga side Villarreal get a penalty shootout win over EPL side Manchester United, after the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes. Villarreal won 11-10 in the shootout, lifting the trophy for the first time in their history. They went on to earn an automatic berth in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League as a result.

Here is what we know about the participants.

Wednesday, May 18

Rangers vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

How Rangers got here: The Scottish club has mounted yet another comeback, doing its best Real Madrid impression in the Europa League. Rangers were down to Braga in the quarterfinal round before getting a 3-1 result in the second leg. The team was down to RB Leipzig entering the semifinal second leg and could’ve gone to extra time if not for John Lundstram’s goal in the 80th minute. Let’s see if Rangers has saved its best performance for last.

How Eintracht Frankfurt got here: The German club was in slight danger against West Ham in the second leg, up just one goal on aggregate. Rafael Santos Borre Maury scored for Frankfurt to create a two-goal advantage, and West Ham was down to 10 men for most of the game courtesy of Aaron Cresswell. Frankfurt knocked of Barcelona in a winner-take-all match in the quarterfinal second leg, so this team knows it can compete with top clubs. Does it have one more big game left?