Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship after conference semifinal Game 2s

While an empty NBA slate might feel weird on a Thursday night, the league is taking a break from each playoff series as teams travel after wrapping up Game 2.

In the Western conference, the Warriors and the Grizzlies are all knotted up at one game apiece. The Dubs came out and grabbed Game 1 by a point, after Klay Thompson nailed a three to take the lead and Ja Morant had a rare layup miss. The Grizzlies exacted their revenge in Game 2, though, securing a 106-101 win as Morant went for 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on the night.

The Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks after handily winning both games at Footprint Center. The first game ended with the Suns on top by seven, as Luka Doncic went for 45 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists on the night. The Mavs clawed back from down by 17 heading into the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to topple the league’s best regular season team. Game 2 got even worse for Dallas as Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Suns to a 129-109 blowout, combining for 58 points between the two All-Stars.

In the Eastern conference, the Miami Heat pounced on the Philadelphia 76ers to get out to a 2-0 lead after the first two games. The Sixers have struggled without Joel Embiid, who’s been sidelined with an orbital fracture he suffered in Game 6 of their first round series against the Raptors. Both games were won by double digit margins, and the Sixers find themselves in trouble unless they can get back on track at home for Game 3.

Finally, the Celtics and the Bucks are split at 1-1 after the first two games, as Milwaukee took Game 1 with a 101-89 win. The Celtics flipped the script and logged a 109-86 blowout in Game 2, getting the edge even without Marcus Smart (quad contusion). The Bucks are still showing obvious signs of struggle without Khris Middleton, who has been sidelined with an MCL sprain since Game 2 of the first-round series against the Bulls. He’s expected to miss the entire series against the Celtics, so Giannis Antetokounmpo and the squad will have to figure out how to advance without him again.

After the conclusion of the Game 2s around the league in the conference semis, let’s take a look at the updated NBA title odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2022 NBA Championship

Phoenix Suns: +200

Golden State Warriors: +340

Boston Celtics: +475

Miami Heat: +475

Milwaukee Bucks: +650

Memphis Grizzlies: +1700

Philadelphia 76ers: +5500

Dallas Mavericks: +6000

It’s not a shock that the Suns are still favored to win the title this year. After a couple shaky games in the first round against the Pelicans when Booker was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Paul stepped up and helped carry them through to advance in six games. Now that Booker is back in full swing, the duo looks absolutely unstoppable. Add in the fantastic form of guys like Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges and you’ve got a title team. Phoenix looks like a well-oiled machine that could be headed straight for the Finals.

The Heat look like they could cruise to an easy victory in four games at this point, especially if Philly doesn’t get Embiid back anytime soon. They’ll run into the Celtics or the Bucks in the conference finals next, and as they’re neck-and-neck with Boston in the title odds, it could be anyone’s spot to claim from the East in the NBA Finals.

