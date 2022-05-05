Odds to win Western conference after semifinal Game 2s

We have a rare break day in the NBA playoffs as each second-round series switches cities following their respective Game 2’s.

In the Western conference, the series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is setting up to be a classic as its tied 1-1 heading to San Francisco. Golden State took advantage of a 31-point performance from Jordan Poole in Game 1 and overcame the ejection of Draymond Green to edge Memphis in a 117-116 victory. Ja Morant promptly responded by dropping 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 106-101 win in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have taken control of their second-round series against the Dallas Mavericks and are up 2-0 heading to Dallas. The Suns withstood a 45-point effort from Luka Doncic to pick up a 121-114 victory in Game 1 and got a brilliant tag team performance from Chris Paul and Devin Booker to win 129-109 in Game 2.

As we get ready for Game 3 in both series, let’s look at the current Western conference title odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win Western conference

Suns: -120

Warriors: +165

Grizzlies: +750

Mavericks: +2500

The Suns are minus favorites among the four teams still standing in the West. Things looked shaky for Phoenix in the first round when Booker went down with a hamstring injury. Now that he’s back and healthy, the Suns look every bit as dominant as they did during the regular season.

The Warriors clock in with the second-best odds as oddsmakers appear to have confidence that the veteran team will emerge from this series against Memphis victorious. Should they survive the fight against Memphis, the question becomes will the Warriors have enough in the tank to presumably get past Phoenix.

Dallas is on the ropes against Phoenix and is predictably the longshot to make it out of the west. The Mavericks need more out of the likes of Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith if they want to claw their way back into the second round.

