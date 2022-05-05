Odds to win Eastern conference after semifinal Game 2s

We have a rare break day in the NBA playoffs as each second-round series switches cities following its respective Game 2’s.

In the Eastern conference, the series between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks has been competitive and heads to Milwaukee tied 1-1. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a triple-double to lead the defending champs to a 101-89 victory in Game 1 before Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 59 points to help the C’s tie the series in a 109-86 win in Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have thoroughly dominated the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers to go up 2-0 in their series. Bam Adebayo and company put the clamps on the Sixers in a 106-92 victory in Game 1 and did the same in a 119-103 win in Game 2.

As we get ready for Game 3 in both series, let’s look at the current Eastern conference title odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win Eastern conference

Heat: +135

Celtics: +180

Bucks: +290

76ers: +2000

To no one’s surprise, the top team in the East remains the favorite to claim the conference title. The Heat have been near flawless so far this postseason and oddsmakers have confidence to carry this all the way to a second NBA Finals berth in three seasons.

Even as they’re engaged in a brawl with the defending champions, the Celtics have higher odds of making it through than the Bucks. The elevation of both Tatum and Brown into superstar territory this postseason most likely plays a factor in Boston’s betting chances while the absence of Khris Middleton most likely drags Milwaukee down.

Philadelphia is a heavy long shot without Embiid and that’s reflected in the team being listed at +2000. The Sixers desperately need the probable MVP back on the court to have a chance this series and are in severe danger of getting swept by Miami.

