Odds to win 2022 NBA Finals MVP after conference semifinal Game 2s

The NBA playoffs continue to roll on as all four conference semifinal matchups will be heading into Game 3 and Game 4 action over the weekend. Last year’s finalists — the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks — are still alive, although the Miami Heat (+135) and the Boston Celtics (+180) are betting favorites over the Bucks (+290) to come out of the Eastern conference.

The Suns currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, while the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are tied 1-1 in their respective Western conference semis. In the East, the Bucks and Celtics are tied 1-1 while the Heat have a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. With that, we will take a look at what the current Finals MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even though the Suns (-120) are betting favorites over Golden State (+165) to come out of the West, it’s Warriors star Stephen Curry that currently sits as the betting favorite with 4/1 odds. Suns teammates Devin Booker (+425) and Chris Paul (+475) round out the top three. It’s hard to believe that Curry, a former two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion, has never been Finals MVP. If the Warriors make it to the Finals this year, believe that Curry will be the guy taking all the big shots.

Personally I think it’s about time to take a serious look at one Temetrius Jamel Morant. Those 17/1 odds seem like a real nice value considering he won’t have to worry about Gary Payton II checking him for the rest of the Warriors series. It’s easy to think that Morant is still a couple of years away because he’s only 22, but the Memphis Grizzlies (+750 to win the Western conference) are a hungry, aggressive bunch. They are looking for respect from the Warriors and if the first two games are any indication, it’s going to be a banger of a series.

Of course there’s last year’s Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting there at +650. If Joel Embiid can return to the 76ers lineup for Game 3 it becomes a different series against the Heat and the favorite to be named 2022 NBA MVP is a dark horse worth considering at 55/1 odds. It’s still early enough in the playoffs where things can change at the snap of the finger and a new hero can emerge.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.