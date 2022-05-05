 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Odds to win 2022 NBA Finals MVP after conference semifinal Game 2s

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win NBA Finals MVP after two conference semifinal games.

By nafselon76
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA playoffs continue to roll on as all four conference semifinal matchups will be heading into Game 3 and Game 4 action over the weekend. Last year’s finalists — the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks — are still alive, although the Miami Heat (+135) and the Boston Celtics (+180) are betting favorites over the Bucks (+290) to come out of the Eastern conference.

The Suns currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, while the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies are tied 1-1 in their respective Western conference semis. In the East, the Bucks and Celtics are tied 1-1 while the Heat have a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. With that, we will take a look at what the current Finals MVP odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NBA Finals MVP odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Even though the Suns (-120) are betting favorites over Golden State (+165) to come out of the West, it’s Warriors star Stephen Curry that currently sits as the betting favorite with 4/1 odds. Suns teammates Devin Booker (+425) and Chris Paul (+475) round out the top three. It’s hard to believe that Curry, a former two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion, has never been Finals MVP. If the Warriors make it to the Finals this year, believe that Curry will be the guy taking all the big shots.

Personally I think it’s about time to take a serious look at one Temetrius Jamel Morant. Those 17/1 odds seem like a real nice value considering he won’t have to worry about Gary Payton II checking him for the rest of the Warriors series. It’s easy to think that Morant is still a couple of years away because he’s only 22, but the Memphis Grizzlies (+750 to win the Western conference) are a hungry, aggressive bunch. They are looking for respect from the Warriors and if the first two games are any indication, it’s going to be a banger of a series.

Of course there’s last year’s Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting there at +650. If Joel Embiid can return to the 76ers lineup for Game 3 it becomes a different series against the Heat and the favorite to be named 2022 NBA MVP is a dark horse worth considering at 55/1 odds. It’s still early enough in the playoffs where things can change at the snap of the finger and a new hero can emerge.

