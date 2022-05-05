Odds to be No. 1 pick in 2022 NBA Draft after conference semifinal Game 2s

The NBA playoffs are still in full swing but it’s never too early to take a look ahead to the 2022 NBA draft. This year’s class features plenty of high-profile talent at the top, and there’s genuine speculation as to who will be the top pick in the draft.

The 2022 NBA draft will take place June 23, with the first round being televised on both ABC and ESPN. Here’s a look at the odds for who will be the No. 1 overall pick.

2022 NBA Draft No. 1 pick odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Because the NBA draft lottery hasn’t been completed yet, these odds are certainly going to change. The lottery is scheduled to take place May 17. Auburn’s Jabari Smith and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren seem to be the most versatile players in terms of potential position, which is likely why the two have almost even odds to go No. 1. Duke forward Paolo Banchero is nice play to go No. 1 at +350, but it’ll be dependent on the team picking first.

If the Houston Rockets get the No. 1 pick, Banchero and Smith are more likely to be in play than Holmgren. The Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder could favor Holmgren. The Orlando Magic, who have the second-best chance to win the lottery, can go in any direction. For now, Smith and Holmgren are considered equals in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

