Current series odds after two games in second round of 2022 NBA playoffs

We’ve reached an odd rest day for everyone in the 2022 NBA playoffs, with no games taking place Thursday. It’s a good time to look at updated odds for each second-round series, with two games already taking place in each matchup.

The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns each hold 2-0 leads over the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks, respectively. The two No. 1 seeds have shown no signs of letting up and look poised to make a deep playoff run.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are all in 1-1 series. The Bucks and Warriors are coming back home for Games 3 and 4 getting the splits they wanted in the first two games.

Here’s a look at updated odds for each team to win its respective series.

Current odds to win series per DraftKings Sportsbook

Heat vs. 76ers (MIA 2-0): Heat -800, 76ers +500

Celtics vs. Bucks (Tied 1-1): Celtics -135, Bucks +115

Suns vs. Mavericks (PHX 2-0): Suns -1400, Mavericks +800

Grizzlies vs. Warriors (Tied 1-1): Grizzlies +235, Warriors -290

The oddsmakers see the Heat and Suns as heavy favorites, which makes sense given how the first two games have gone. The 76ers might get Joel Embiid back, but he’s unlikely to save the 76ers in this series. Miami should be able to close this out. The Mavericks have no answer for Chris Paul and won’t have any MVP help coming back from an injury.

As for the two 1-1 series, the Bucks are an intriguing plus-money bet. They’re going home with a split and could be up 3-1 when the series goes back to Boston. The Warriors are still significant favorites despite the 1-1 mark. Golden State’s shooting will eventually correct itself and Ja Morant should cool off. We should see the Warriors pull away with two games in the Bay coming up.

