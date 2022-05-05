How to watch Stars vs. Flames in Game 2 via live online stream

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta. The Flames scored early and held for a 1-0 win Tuesday in Game 1 to take the series lead.

There’s always going to be one 1-0 playoff game on any given night and there was a good chance the Dallas Stars would be involved in it. Elias Lindholm scored five minutes into the first period and that was all Calgary needed to hold off Dallas, the lowest scoring team in the playoffs. The game was full of big hits and blocked shots. There was an incredible scrum at the end of the first period that earned game misconducts for John Klingberg and Rasmus Andersson. The Stars only managed 16 shots on goal against Flames goalie Jacob Makstrom and six of those were on the power play. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger (25 saves) played well enough to win, but received no goal support. Calgary is a -240 favorite to tie a 2-0 series lead. Dallas is a +190 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs. Flames

Date: Thursday, May 5

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS or on the TBS App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.