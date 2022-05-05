How to watch Predators vs. Avalanche in Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 9:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver. Colorado rolled to a 7-2 win in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

There was a party in front of Nashville’s goal Tuesday night and every member of the Avalanche was invited. Colorado scored five goals in the first period and cruised to a 7-2 win. Team captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hadn’t played since early March, had a goal and an assist. Nathan MacKinnon had two goals, Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists. Nashville’s goalie David Rittich, an injury replacement for Juuse Saros, was overwhelmed and might’ve quit hockey all together after getting pulled. Longtime minor-league prospect Connor Ingram will like start for Nashville in Game 2. Colorado is a massive -390 betting favorite. Nashville is a +295 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook

Predators vs. Avalanche

Date: Thursday, May 5

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT LiveTNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.