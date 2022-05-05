How to watch Capitals vs. Panthers in Game 2 via live online stream

TBS will host Thursday’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Washington scored three third-period goals to take Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The Florida Panthers, who won the President’s Trophy and led the NHL in scoring, got another taste of playoff hockey when the Washington Capitals scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-2 decision Tuesday night. Evgeny Kuznetsov tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period and T.J. Oshie scored the game winner. The Capitals welcomed back future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin to the lineup, but lost talented tough guy Tom Wilson to a lower-body injury. If Wilson can’t play that will be tough for Washington to overcome. The Panthers actually got a good gave from goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (34 saves), but the big guns — Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov — did not get on the scoresheet and Florida failed to score on either of its power plays. Florida is a big betting favorite (-235) to tie the series Thursday. Washington is a +195 underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Date: Thursday, May 5

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

