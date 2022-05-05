How to watch Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 2 via live online stream

TNT will host Thursday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with puck drop set at 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan, New York City.

The Penguins and Rangers played the only overtime Game 1 of the first round and it was easily the best game of the first two nights as well. Evgeni Malkin made a slick deflection off a shot from John Marino in the third overtime to secure a 4-3 win Tuesday night. Jake Guentzel had two goal for the Penguins and Sidney Crosby had two assists. Goalie Casey DeSmith, subbing for the injured Tristan Jarry, made 48 saves before he left with the a lower-body injury in the second overtime. Louie Domingue stopped all 17 shots to get the win. The Rangers got 79 saves from Igor Shesterkin and goals from Adam Fox and Chris Kreider. The Rangers are a -145 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Penguins are +120 underdogs.

Penguins vs. Rangers

Date: Thursday, May 5

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: TNT LiveTNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via TNT Live or the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.