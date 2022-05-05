Picks for Predators vs. Avalanche in Game 2 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche will play in Game 2 of their best-of-seven first round series on Thursday, May 5. Puck drop is 9:37 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Avalanche scored five first-period goals en route to a 7-2 win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predators vs. Avalanche: Game 2 prediction

Goal Line: Predators +1.5 (+125); Avalanche -1.5 (-145)

Predators: +280

Avalanche: -360

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-120); Under 6.5 (+100)

Unfortunately for Nashville, it doesn’t look like Juuse Saros will be available for this series and that makes the Predators will struggle to win a game, much less make this series competitive. Colorado scored five goals in a matter of what seemed like two minutes to completely overwhelm Predators replacement goalie David Rittich. The game was expected to be a blowout and lived up to the billing.

The Avalanche got contributions from everyone. Gabe Landeskog, who hadn’t played since early March, had a goal and an assist. Nathan MacKinnon had two goals, Mikko Rantanen had three assists and Cale Makar had a goal and two assists. I think Connor Ingram will and should start in goal for Nashville, but it isn’t going to matter.

Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-145)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.