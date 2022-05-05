Picks for Penguins vs. Rangers in Game 2 of first round in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers will play in Game 2 of their best-of-seven first round series on Thursday, May 5. Puck drop is 7:07 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan. The Penguins hold a 1-0 series lead after a 4-3 triple overtime win in Game 1 on Tuesday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Penguins vs. Rangers: Game 2 prediction

Goal Line: Penguins +1.5 (-235); Rangers -1.5 (+190)

Penguins: +115

Rangers: -135

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-130); Under 5.5 (+110)

It doesn’t get much better than what we saw between the Penguins and Rangers on Tuesday night. If you closed my eyes it felt like their old Patrick Division battles and Mario Lemieux slips one past Mike Richter to the groans of the faithful at MSG. Instead it was Evgeni Malkin scoring at 5:58 of the third overtime by getting in front of the net and deflecting one pass Igor Shesterkin. It was a tough break for Shesterkin, who finished with 79 saves. The Penguins got a three-point night from Bryan Rust (goal, two assists) and a couple of assists from Sidney Crosby. Casey DeSmith (48 saves) was very good until he got injured and had to be replaced by well-traveled backup Louis Domingue, who stopped all 17 shots he faced.

The Rangers had most of their big guys step up — Adam Fox and Chris Kreider scored goals and Mike Zibanejad had a couple of assists — but not being able to slip one past DeSmith or Domingue in the three extra stanzas has to be disappointing. DeSmith did not practice Wednesday, but the Penguins haven’t made a call up to the minors yet either. Game 2 is almost a must win for the Rangers as it is and if Domingue is in goal they have to take full advantage and pressure him early.

Pick: Rangers -1.5 (if Domingue starts), Rangers ML (if DeSmith starts)

