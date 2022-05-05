The Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will be available on local TV and MLB Network as well. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani will take the bump for the Astros against Rich Hill for the Red Sox.

The Angels (16-10) will look to take the series against the Red Sox on Thursday after a 10-5 come from behind victory on Wednesday night. The Red Sox were winning, 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning before tying the game and sending it to extras. The Halos would go on the plate six in the bottom of the 10th. Mike Trout is up to his usual antics this season, batting .316 with six home runs.

The Red Sox (10-15) will look to salvage the series on Thursday after blowing the series win on Wednesday night. Boston is only 2-3 in its last five games . The pitching has let them down in two of those contests allowing nine and ten runs. Xander Bogaerts has been the Sox’s best hitter for average this season, batting .359 with two home runs and eight doubles.

Angels vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Red Sox local broadcast: New England Sports Network (NESN)

Live stream: MLB Network/ MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Angels - 150 Red Sox +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +130

Hill has been strong in his last two appearances, not allowing a run in either start. Ohtani hasn’t been great on the mound this season, so the Red Sox have the advantage in that area. They also hit a lot better at home . Although they blew the game Wednesday night, Boston should recover and win the series on Thursday.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani U6.5 strikeouts (-115)

This will be quite the matchup between a pitcher who can rack up tons of strikeouts when he’s on against a lineup that does not strike out all that much. Ohtani has averaged 7.5 strikeouts per game over four starts this season, but the Cardinals rank second in the league in terms of fewest strikeouts per game. I think the Cardinals will make enough contact for this under to cash.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.