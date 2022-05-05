Pick on the Moneyline for Nationals-Rockies on Thursday

The Washington Nationals have not gotten the results they’ve wanted from their starting pitchers this season, with the second worst ERA for a starting staff at 5.75, and will look to turn it around against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Washington Nationals vs Colorado Rockies (-130, 11)

Aaron Sanchez will make his third start of the season for the Nationals, posting a 7-16 record since the start of the 2019 season with a 5.37 ERA and 4.3 walks per nine innings allowed.

The offensive numbers for the Nationals are deceiving based on a few massive outbursts, as the team is averaging a respectable 4.1 runs per game in their last 14 games, but have scored three runs or fewer in 11 of them, scoring 10 or more runs in the other three games.

The Nationals will see starter Antonio Senzatela, who in 18 starts in Colorado since the start of the 2021 season has a 3.84 ERA with just five home runs and 17 walks allowed in that span and the team is 10-2 in his last 12 starts at home.

The Rockies back up Senzatela with the top scoring home offense in the league with 5.6 runs per game with a .281 batting average that gets to face a Nationals bullpen that is 25th in the league in ERA at 4.03.

The Rockies are 10-5 at hole this season and with the way the lineup and Senzatela have been rolling in Denver, that win percentage will increase on Thursday.

The Play: Rockies -130

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.