Netflix renews Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries for another two seasons

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, according to the company. This is big news for F1 fans and the sport, which has gained a tremendous following over the last five years.

.@Netflix has renewed 'F1: Drive To Survive' for two more seasons, 2022 and 2023. pic.twitter.com/BfDDKL3KL1 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) May 5, 2022

The series has taken off since its inception, even winning a BAFTA for Best Sound: Factual and an Eddie award for Best Edited Non-Scripted series. As Formula 1 racing continues to grow in popularity, Netflix will likely continue to rake in more views for this docuseries.

One could argue this series is part of what helped F1 come to the forefront in the sports landscape. Each season features 10 episodes, which cover the entire championship circuit for that year. So far, we’ve gotten a season for each championship circuit since 2018.

While Drive to Survive has faced some criticism for its production by staging scenes and including potentially false commentary, the overall reception for the series is positive and will continue to help F1 gain followers.