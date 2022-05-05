 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Netflix renews Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries for another two seasons

As the sport continue to grow in popularity, Netflix is remaining in the game.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on April 24, 2022 in Imola, Italy. Photo by Cristiano Barni ATPImages/Getty Images

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, according to the company. This is big news for F1 fans and the sport, which has gained a tremendous following over the last five years.

The series has taken off since its inception, even winning a BAFTA for Best Sound: Factual and an Eddie award for Best Edited Non-Scripted series. As Formula 1 racing continues to grow in popularity, Netflix will likely continue to rake in more views for this docuseries.

One could argue this series is part of what helped F1 come to the forefront in the sports landscape. Each season features 10 episodes, which cover the entire championship circuit for that year. So far, we’ve gotten a season for each championship circuit since 2018.

While Drive to Survive has faced some criticism for its production by staging scenes and including potentially false commentary, the overall reception for the series is positive and will continue to help F1 gain followers.

