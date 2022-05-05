Opening odds for 2022 Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt

The 2022 Europa League final is set to take place Wednesday, May 18 featuring Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt. Here’s a look at how both teams got here and how the oddsmakers feel this final will play out.

Rangers is the Europa League’s version of Real Madrid, mounting two comeback wins to reach the final. The Scottish club took out Braga 3-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinal after going down 1-0 after the first leg to win 3-2 on aggregate. Rangers then went down 1-0 to RB Leipzig and had a 2-1 lead on aggregate before a goal from Leipzig tied the matchup. John Lundstram found the net in the 80th minute to send Rangers to the final.

Eintracht Frankfurt has been more convincing in this competition, knockout out Barcelona in the second leg of the quarterfinal after drawing the first leg. Frankfurt then went on to beat West Ham in the semifinal. This club won the competition in 1980 but has not made the final since that time.

Opening odds for 2022 Europa League final

Rangers: +130

Draw: TBD

Eintracht Frankfurt: -165