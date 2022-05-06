 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Mahindra Roxor 200 qualifying on Friday at Darlington Raceway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
/ new
NASCAR: Steakhouse Elite 200 Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Friday, May 6th at 5:30 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Chase Elliott is the current favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race with +350 odds, followed by Noah Gragson (+500) and Ty Gibbs (+700). Justin Allgaier won this event in 2021, and he has the fourth best odds to repeat at +800. Josh Berry, who won last weekend’s A-Game 200, is tied for the fifth-best odds to win again this weekend at +900.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Mahindra Roxor 200

Date: Friday, May 6th
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brett Moffitt 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Ryan Truex 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 John Hunter Nemechek 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Kyle Weatherman 34
24 Patrick Emerling 35
25 Alex Labbe 36
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Josh Bilicki 44
29 Tommy Joe Martins 45
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Tyler Reddick 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Brandon Brown 68
36 Josh Williams 78
37 Chase Elliott 88
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Stefan Parsons 99

More From DraftKings Nation