How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race take place on Friday, May 6th at 5:30 p.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 from Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Chase Elliott is the current favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race with +350 odds, followed by Noah Gragson (+500) and Ty Gibbs (+700). Justin Allgaier won this event in 2021, and he has the fourth best odds to repeat at +800. Josh Berry, who won last weekend’s A-Game 200, is tied for the fifth-best odds to win again this weekend at +900.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Mahindra Roxor 200

Date: Friday, May 6th

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App