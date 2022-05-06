Formula One racing is in Miami this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

How to watch practice for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 6th, 2:30 p.m.

Practice 2: Friday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m.

Practice 3: Saturday, May 7th, 1:00 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2 for the first practice and ESPN3 for the other two.

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list