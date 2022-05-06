 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Miami Grand Prix in Miami, Florida via live online stream.

By David Fucillo and TeddyRicketson
In this handout from Jaguar Racing, Mitch Evans (NZL), Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5, leads Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA), DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21 during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship - 2022 Monaco E-Prix Round 6 on April 30, 2022 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo by Handout/Jaguar Racing via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Miami this weekend for the Miami Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET with qualifying running at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPN2 while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPNews. Sunday’s race will air on ABC. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

How to watch practice for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 6th, 2:30 p.m.
Practice 2: Friday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m.
Practice 3: Saturday, May 7th, 1:00 p.m.
TV channel: ESPN2 for the first practice and ESPN3 for the other two.
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 George Russell 63
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Lance Stroll 18

