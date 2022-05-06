 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

F1 practice start time: When the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Miami International Autodrame in Florida on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Practice for the 2015 FIA Formula E Miami ePrix in downtown Miami on Saturday, March 14, 2015. David Santiago/El Nuevo Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The 2022 Miami Grand Prix is this weekend’s F1 race. It will be held on Sunday, May 8th, but there will be three practice sessions and a qualifying event before the actual event. Friday, May 6th will see two practice sessions with the first being at 2:30 p.m. ET and the second at 5:30 p.m. ET. The final practice session will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and will lead into qualifying.

The first practice session will air on ESPN2 while the second and third will only be available on ESPN3. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

How to watch practice for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 6th, 2:30 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, May 7th, 4:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Miami Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Charles Leclerc 16
2 Max Verstappen 1
3 Sergio Pérez 11
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Lewis Hamilton 44
6 George Russell 63
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Esteban Ocon 31
9 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
10 Fernando Alonso 14
11 Pierre Gasly 10
12 Valtteri Bottas 77
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Guanyu Zhou 24
15 Mick Schumacher 47
16 Alexander Albon 23
17 Kevin Magnussen 20
18 Sebastian Vettel 5
19 Nicholas Latifi 6
20 Lance Stroll 18

More From DraftKings Nation