The 2022 Miami Grand Prix is this weekend’s F1 race. It will be held on Sunday, May 8th, but there will be three practice sessions and a qualifying event before the actual event. Friday, May 6th will see two practice sessions with the first being at 2:30 p.m. ET and the second at 5:30 p.m. ET. The final practice session will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday and will lead into qualifying.

The first practice session will air on ESPN2 while the second and third will only be available on ESPN3. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +100, followed by Leclerc at +120. Sergio Perez is the next closest at +1200. Verstappen is favored to win the pole position with -105 odds followed by Leclerc (+130) and Carlos Sainz (+600).

How to watch practice for the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, May 6th, 2:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, May 6th, 5:30 p.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, May 7th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list