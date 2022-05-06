WNBA odds: Favorites, sleepers, longshots to win 2022 WNBA Championship

The 2022 WNBA season is set to begin on Friday, May 6 and it should be another fantastic season in the W. Last year, we saw the Chicago Sky, who had 10-1 odds to win the WNBA title, defeat the Phoenix Mercury in four games to take home the championship.

This season, the Mercury will try to get back to the WNBA Finals and win it after they signed both Diamond DeShields and Tina Charles in free agency. Phoenix and the rest of WNBA will also hope that Brittney Griner will be able to safely return to the United States. We also can’t discount the Las Vegas Aces, who have a new head coach in Becky Hammon and will try to get back to the WNBA Finals. A’ja Wilson will be the focal point of the offense and command a ton of attention in the low post, especially with All-Star Liz Cambage now in Los Angeles.

Below we are going to look at a couple of favorites, sleepers, and longshots to win the 2022 WNBA championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites to win

Las Vegas Aces (+350)

To no one’s surprise, the Aces are the favorite to win the championship this season. Las Vegas still has a majority of their roster from last season intact, with the new faces being rookies Mya Hollingshed and Kierstan Bell. Vegas will have to find a way to replace the production of Cambage, but they have an amazing trio of guards in Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young.

The Aces finished last season with a 24-8 record and second place in the WNBA. We should expect them to be one of the top teams in the league this season and vying for one of those byes in the playoffs.

Connecticut Sun (+400)

Connecticut had the best record in the WNBA last season at 26-6 and the league MVP in Jonquel Jones. Jones averaged 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field and 36.2% from three-point range. The Sun ended the regular season on a 14-game winning streak and were 15-1 at home.

The Sun should be in the running for the WNBA championship this season as they brought back Courtney Williams, who averaged 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Atlanta Dream. Williams was also named to the All-Star Game last season for her outstanding play. When you add in Williams, to go along with Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas, Natisha Hiedeman and DiJonai Carrington, this team will be tough to beat on a nightly basis.

Sleepers

Minnesota Lynx (+1000)

The Seattle Storm, Sky, and Mercury could go into this category based on their odds, but we know that they could end up being favorites throughout the season. However, the Lynx have the talent to make a deep postseason run in Sylvia Fowles’ final season in the W.

Last season, Minnesota finished with a 22-10 record and third place in the WNBA playoff standings. The Lynx added Angel McCoughtry to their core of Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, and Fowles.

Washington Mystics (+1800)

The Mystics are another to watch out for this season as they will have a healthy Elena Delle Donne on the floor. Delle Donne only played in three games last season due to injury. But we’ve seen when healthy, Delle Donne is one of the best forwards in the WNBA.

Washington also has Natasha Cloud, Myshia Hines-Allen, and Alysha Clark to lean on and all can do a little bit of everything on the floor. Mike Thibault has a veteran-heavy squad that is battle-tested and will compete for a top-five seed.

Odds to win 2022 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Aces +350

Connecticut Sun +400

Chicago Sky +450

Seattle Storm +500

Phoenix Mercury +600

Minnesota Lynx +1000

Washington Mystics +1800

New York Liberty +2500

LA Sparks +3000

Dallas Wings +4500

Indiana Fever +7000

Atlanta Dream +8000

