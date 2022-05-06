Who won the 2021 WNBA championship? Can they repeat in the 2022 season?

Last season, the Chicago Sky went the uncharted path in the WNBA playoffs and ultimately defeated the Phoenix Mercury in four games to win the WNBA Finals. The Sky did not have an easy road to the championship as they won two straight single-elimination games over the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx to advance to the conference finals.

After defeating those two teams, the Sky defeated the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sky in four games in the conference finals. During Chicago’s postseason run, Kahleah Copper was the standout star and was named the Finals MVP. Cooper averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the Sky’s four-game series against the Mercury.

Candace Parker also had a solid playoff run with 13.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Parker and Cooper will be integral to the Sky’s success this season as they try to repeat.

The Sky have the third-best odds to win the championship at +450 according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are bringing back mostly the same roster with the exception of Diamond DeShields and Stef Dolson. The Sky also signed Emma Meesseman in free agency, who is a career 37.6% three-point shooter. Also, do not forget about Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, who gives opposing teams fits on the offensive end.