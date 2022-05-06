How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Dead on Tools 200 truck race via live online stream

The seventh Camping World Truck Series race will be held on Friday, May 6th. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 will be held at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This race will see the drivers compete over 147 laps.

This is only the third time this race has been held since 2011. Two iterations of this race were held in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly adjusted the race schedule and Sheldon Creed won both races. The race will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET and both events airing on FS1.

The Darlington Raceway will feature a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all of the trucks competing. Then, each truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will win the pole position for the race and the rest of the drivers will settle the starting grid.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Dead on Tools 200

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App