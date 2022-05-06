 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Dead on Tools 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Dead on Tools 200 qualifying on Friday at Darlington Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
The #20 Wiley X Chevrolet, driven by Sheldon Creed is parked on the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The seventh Camping World Truck Series race will be held on Friday, May 6th. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 will be held at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This race will see the drivers compete over 147 laps.

This is only the third time this race has been held since 2011. Two iterations of this race were held in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly adjusted the race schedule and Sheldon Creed won both races. The race will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET and both events airing on FS1.

The Darlington Raceway will feature a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all of the trucks competing. Then, each truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will win the pole position for the race and the rest of the drivers will settle the starting grid.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Dead on Tools 200

Date: Friday, May 6
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

2022 Dead on Tools 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Jesse Little 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Blaine Perkins 9
5 Spencer Boyd 12
6 Tanner Gray 15
7 Tyler Ankrum 16
8 Ryan Preece 17
9 Chandler Smith 18
10 Derek Kraus 19
11 Danny Bohn 20
12 Austin Wayne Self 22
13 Grant Enfinger 23
14 Jack Wood 24
15 Matt DiBenedetto 25
16 Tate Fogleman 30
17 Josh Reaume 33
18 Zane Smith 38
19 Dean Thompson 40
20 Ross Chastain 41
21 Carson Hocevar 42
22 Akinori Ogata 43
23 Kris Wright 44
24 Lawless Alan 45
25 Brennan Poole 46
26 Corey Heim 51
27 Stewart Friesen 52
28 Timmy Hill 56
29 Chase Purdy 61
30 Todd Bodine 62
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Parker Kligerman 75
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Colby Howard 91
35 Christian Eckes 98
36 Ben Rhodes 99

