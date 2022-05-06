 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Speedway

We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s Dead on Tools 200 truck race as qualifying wraps.

Tate Fogleman (#30 On Point Motorsports Rangeline Group Toyota), Chandler Smith (#18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota) and Jack Wood (#24 GMS Racing Chevrolet) go three-wide during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt on April 16, 2022 at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The seventh Camping World Truck Series race will be held on Friday, May 6th. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 will be held at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This is only the third time this race has been held since 2011. The race will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET and both events airing on FS1.

The Darlington Raceway will feature a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all of the trucks competing. Then, each truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will win the pole position for the race and the rest of the drivers will settle the starting grid.

Two iterations of this race were held in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly adjusted the race schedule and Sheldon Creed won both races. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 should last just under two hours.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the Dead on Tools 200 installed at +350. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+450), Ben Rhodes (+800), Ryan Preece (+1000) and Chandler Smith (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag on Friday.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Dead on Tools 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Dead on Tools 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Ty Majeski 66 29.151
2 Corey Heim 51 29.322
3 Matt DiBenedetto 25 29.429
4 Ross Chastain 41 29.432
5 Tyler Ankrum 16 29.45
6 Ryan Preece 17 29.457
7 Derek Kraus 19 29.459
8 Jesse Little 2 29.487
9 Tanner Gray 15 29.488
10 Todd Bodine 62 29.515
11 Colby Howard 91 29.516
12 Jack Wood 24 29.564
13 Kris Wright 44 29.788
14 Chase Purdy 61 29.793
15 Timmy Hill 56 29.889
16 Hailie Deegan 1 29.891
17 Lawless Alan 45 29.943
18 Brennan Poole 46 30.063
19 Chandler Smith 18 30.137
20 Danny Bohn 20 30.222
21 Blaine Perkins 9 30.27
22 Austin Wayne Self 22 30.342
23 Spencer Boyd 12 30.528
24 Dean Thompson 40 30.665
25 Tate Fogleman 30 30.726
26 Akinori Ogata 43 30.791
27 Josh Reaume 33 32.082
28 Ben Rhodes 99
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Christian Eckes 98
31 Grant Enfinger 23
32 John Hunter Nemechek 4
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Stewart Friesen 52
36 Zane Smith 38

