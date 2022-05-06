NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Dead on Tools 200 at Darlington Speedway

The seventh Camping World Truck Series race will be held on Friday, May 6th. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 will be held at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This is only the third time this race has been held since 2011. The race will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place at 3:30 p.m. ET and both events airing on FS1.

The Darlington Raceway will feature a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice session for all of the trucks competing. Then, each truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier. The fastest time will win the pole position for the race and the rest of the drivers will settle the starting grid.

Two iterations of this race were held in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly adjusted the race schedule and Sheldon Creed won both races. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 should last just under two hours.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the Dead on Tools 200 installed at +350. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+450), Ben Rhodes (+800), Ryan Preece (+1000) and Chandler Smith (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag on Friday.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Dead on Tools 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.