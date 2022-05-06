How to watch the Dead on Tools 200 Truck race, via live stream

The next Camping World Truck Series race will be held on Friday, May 6th. The 2022 Dead on Tools 200 will be held at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. This race will see the drivers compete over 147 laps. Two iterations of this race were held in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic greatly adjusted the race schedule and Sheldon Creed won both races. The race will be held at 7:30 p.m. ET and both events airing on FS1.

John Hunter Nemechek has the best odds to win the Dead on Tools 200 installed at +350. He is followed by Ross Chastain (+450), Ben Rhodes (+800), Ryan Preece (+1000) and Chandler Smith (+1000) for the drivers with the best odds to take the checkered flag on Friday.

How to watch the Dead on Tools 200

Date: Friday, May 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live streaming the Dead on Tools 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.