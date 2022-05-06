Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour is in Maryland this week for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. This event is usually held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but was moved because Charlotte will play host to the 2022 President’s Cup. The tournament gets started on Thursday, May 5th and the second round will take place on Friday, May 6th. The cutline for the tournament will be established after the conclusion of Friday’s action.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Friday from 2 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of 2022 Wells Fargo Championship from 6:45 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.
Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Chesson Hadley
|Trey Mullinax
|Alex Smalley
|6:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Matthias Schwab
|Hayden Buckley
|7:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Austin Cook
|Bo Van Pelt
|Hank Lebioda
|7:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Rory Sabbatini
|Adam Schenk
|Taylor Moore
|7:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Peter Malnati
|Kevin Streelman
|Vince Whaley
|7:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Beau Hossler
|Roger Sloan
|Scott Gutschewski
|7:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Keith Mitchell
|Charley Hoffman
|7:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Sergio Garcia
|Gary Woodland
|7:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Nate Lashley
|Adam Long
|7:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Max Homa
|Rickie Fowler
|Jason Day
|7:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Tyler Duncan
|Matt Kuchar
|William McGirt
|7:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Joel Dahmen
|Patrick Reed
|Paul Casey
|7:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Cam Davis
|Stewart Cink
|Richy Werenski
|7:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Sung Kang
|Kevin Tway
|8:07 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Cameron Percy
|Harry Higgs
|8:07 AM
|Tee #10
|Wesley Bryan
|Vaughn Taylor
|Matt Wallace
|8:18 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Bill Haas
|Doc Redman
|8:18 AM
|Tee #10
|Russell Henley
|Russell Knox
|Ben Martin
|8:29 AM
|Tee #1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Matthew NeSmith
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:29 AM
|Tee #10
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Peter Uihlein
|Cameron Young
|8:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Chase Seiffert
|Jim Knous
|Joshua Creel
|8:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Dylan Wu
|David Skinns
|Drew Nesbitt
|8:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Ben Kohles
|Austin Smotherman
|Norman Xiong
|8:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Bo Hoag
|Michael Gligic
|Gregory Odom, Jr.
|9:02 AM
|Tee #1
|David Lipsky
|Brandon Wu
|Eugenio Chacarra
|9:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Kurt Kitayama
|Paul Barjon
|Brandon Matthews
|12:10 PM
|Tee #1
|Troy Merritt
|Jonas Blixt
|Ryan Blaum
|12:10 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Chappell
|Jonathan Byrd
|Brandon Hagy
|12:21 PM
|Tee #1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brian Stuard
|Max McGreevy
|12:21 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Brian Harman
|Kramer Hickok
|12:32 PM
|Tee #1
|Camilo Villegas
|Anirban Lahiri
|Henrik Norlander
|12:32 PM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|John Huh
|Doug Ghim
|12:43 PM
|Tee #1
|Sepp Straka
|Tony Finau
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:43 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Chez Reavie
|Martin Trainer
|12:54 PM
|Tee #1
|Rory McIlroy
|Webb Simpson
|Francesco Molinari
|12:54 PM
|Tee #10
|Branden Grace
|Nick Taylor
|Dylan Frittelli
|1:05 PM
|Tee #1
|Abraham Ancer
|Marc Leishman
|Corey Conners
|1:05 PM
|Tee #10
|Matthew Wolff
|C.T. Pan
|Luke Donald
|1:16 PM
|Tee #1
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|Keegan Bradley
|1:16 PM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|K.H. Lee
|Matt Jones
|1:27 PM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Charl Schwartzel
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:27 PM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Jim Herman
|Zach Johnson
|1:38 PM
|Tee #1
|Denny McCarthy
|Aaron Rai
|Lee Hodges
|1:38 PM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Tommy Gainey
|Mark Hubbard
|1:49 PM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nick Watney
|1:49 PM
|Tee #10
|Johnson Wagner
|Sam Ryder
|Kelly Kraft
|2:00 PM
|Tee #1
|Dawie van der Walt
|Justin Lower
|Callum Tarren
|2:00 PM
|Tee #10
|Danny Lee
|David Lingmerth
|Nicholas Thompson
|2:11 PM
|Tee #1
|Seth Reeves
|Jared Wolfe
|Larkin Gross
|2:11 PM
|Tee #10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Andrew Novak
|Bryson Nimmer
|2:22 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Brett Drewitt
|Turk Pettit
|2:22 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Curtis Thompson
|Jacob Bridgeman