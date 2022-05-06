Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour is in Maryland this week for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. This event is usually held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but was moved because Charlotte will play host to the 2022 President’s Cup. The tournament gets started on Thursday, May 5th and the second round will take place on Friday, May 6th. The cutline for the tournament will be established after the conclusion of Friday’s action.

Related How to watch the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship via live online stream

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Friday from 2 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of 2022 Wells Fargo Championship from 6:45 a.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.