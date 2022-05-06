Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship

The PGA Tour tees off the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET, with Jason Day the leader at -7

The first trios tee off on Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET. It should be about 43:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Wells Fargo as of now?

Right now the line is set at even par, but the weather is going to be a big factor here. Right now the forecast is for rain, which should help keep the course nice and soft for the players. But there’s also thunderstorms possible. Keep an eye out here.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Gary Woodland’s struggles continue, as he’s +5 before teeing off on Friday. Patrick Reed is +4 thru 11 on his second round, and he’ll need to find some shots.