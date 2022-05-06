Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and Australia’s Jason Day is looking for his first win in four years. It’s also the same tournament where he won his last one in 2018.
Right now Day at -10 has a three-shot lead on Max Homa in second place, with Luke List, James Hahn, Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy all T3 at -6. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Day is +170 to be the winner, with Homa the second choice at +600. McCarthy and Fitzpatrick are trailing at +1400 on the odds board as well.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From PGA Tour Live and ESPN+ you can get full-round coverage of every shot via streaming, with TV coverage starting from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and then 3-6 p.m. on CBS.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.
2022 Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:40 PM
|Tee #1
|Jason Day
|Max Homa
|Luke List
|12:40 PM
|Tee #10
|Kelly Kraft
|David Lingmerth
|12:29 PM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Kurt Kitayama
|Denny McCarthy
|12:29 PM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|Dylan Frittelli
|Corey Conners
|12:18 PM
|Tee #1
|Chad Ramey
|Brian Harman
|Keegan Bradley
|12:18 PM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Chez Reavie
|Rory McIlroy
|12:07 PM
|Tee #1
|Rory Sabbatini
|Anirban Lahiri
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:07 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|Chase Seiffert
|Michael Gligic
|11:56 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Adam Schenk
|Jhonattan Vegas
|11:56 AM
|Tee #10
|Michael Thompson
|Matt Kuchar
|Russell Henley
|11:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Abraham Ancer
|J.T. Poston
|Hank Lebioda
|11:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Turk Pettit
|Taylor Moore
|Peter Malnati
|11:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Sergio Garcia
|Rickie Fowler
|Ben Martin
|11:34 AM
|Tee #10
|K.H. Lee
|Dawie van der Walt
|Callum Tarren
|11:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Camilo Villegas
|Brendan Steele
|11:23 AM
|Tee #10
|C.T. Pan
|Luke Donald
|Lanto Griffin
|11:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Matthew Wolff
|Scott Piercy
|11:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Armour
|Henrik Norlander
|Martin Laird
|11:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Justin Lower
|Joel Dahmen
|Stewart Cink
|11:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Austin Smotherman
|Paul Barjon
|Kevin Chappell
|10:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Si Woo Kim
|Matthew NeSmith
|Mackenzie Hughes
|10:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Young
|Dylan Wu
|Ben Kohles