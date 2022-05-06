 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship tees off at 10:50 a.m. ET on Saturday at the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, MD. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Jason Day of Australia walks on the during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm on May 6, 2022 in Potomac, Maryland. Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, and Australia’s Jason Day is looking for his first win in four years. It’s also the same tournament where he won his last one in 2018.

Right now Day at -10 has a three-shot lead on Max Homa in second place, with Luke List, James Hahn, Kurt Kitayama and Denny McCarthy all T3 at -6. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Day is +170 to be the winner, with Homa the second choice at +600. McCarthy and Fitzpatrick are trailing at +1400 on the odds board as well.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. From PGA Tour Live and ESPN+ you can get full-round coverage of every shot via streaming, with TV coverage starting from 1-3 p.m. on the Golf Channel, and then 3-6 p.m. on CBS.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday.

2022 Wells Fargo Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:40 PM Tee #1 Jason Day Max Homa Luke List
12:40 PM Tee #10 Kelly Kraft David Lingmerth
12:29 PM Tee #1 James Hahn Kurt Kitayama Denny McCarthy
12:29 PM Tee #10 Nick Taylor Dylan Frittelli Corey Conners
12:18 PM Tee #1 Chad Ramey Brian Harman Keegan Bradley
12:18 PM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Chez Reavie Rory McIlroy
12:07 PM Tee #1 Rory Sabbatini Anirban Lahiri Tyrrell Hatton
12:07 PM Tee #10 Russell Knox Chase Seiffert Michael Gligic
11:56 AM Tee #1 Matt Fitzpatrick Adam Schenk Jhonattan Vegas
11:56 AM Tee #10 Michael Thompson Matt Kuchar Russell Henley
11:45 AM Tee #1 Abraham Ancer J.T. Poston Hank Lebioda
11:45 AM Tee #10 Turk Pettit Taylor Moore Peter Malnati
11:34 AM Tee #1 Sergio Garcia Rickie Fowler Ben Martin
11:34 AM Tee #10 K.H. Lee Dawie van der Walt Callum Tarren
11:23 AM Tee #1 Stephan Jaeger Camilo Villegas Brendan Steele
11:23 AM Tee #10 C.T. Pan Luke Donald Lanto Griffin
11:12 AM Tee #1 Tony Finau Matthew Wolff Scott Piercy
11:12 AM Tee #10 Ryan Armour Henrik Norlander Martin Laird
11:01 AM Tee #1 Justin Lower Joel Dahmen Stewart Cink
11:01 AM Tee #10 Austin Smotherman Paul Barjon Kevin Chappell
10:50 AM Tee #1 Si Woo Kim Matthew NeSmith Mackenzie Hughes
10:50 AM Tee #10 Cameron Young Dylan Wu Ben Kohles

