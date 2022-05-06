When is Wrestlemania Backlash?

Just over a month after the two-night spectacular that was Wrestlemania 38, the WWE returns to pay-per-view with Wrestlemania Backlash coming live from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. The show will take place on Sunday, May 8th at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

As is historical tradition with Backlash PPVs, a good chunk of the card will be comprised of rematches from Wrestlemania the month prior. This year’s show will include Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair once again defending her title against Ronda Rousey, this time in an I Quit match. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will run back their classic from ‘Mania a month ago as well as Edge and AJ Styles.

Another headliner match for the show will be gigantic six-man tag team match in the main event. Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro will team with Drew McIntyre to face the Bloodline group of Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was originally supposed to be a tag team title unification match between the two tag champs but that was changed within the last week.

Wrestlemania Backlash info

Date: Sunday, May 8th

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock