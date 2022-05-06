Fever vs. Mystics: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

Facebook will host Friday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The game will air on the WNBA’s Facebook page.

The Fever enter this season looking to improve from their six-win 2021 campaign that saw them get the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. With that pick, the Fever took NaLyssa Smith, who will help out immediately. Indiana will lean on veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell, who led the team with 17.8 points per game. The Fever have +7000 odds to win the WNBA championship this season.

The Mystics are back at full strength and look to return to the playoffs after just missing out last season. Washington is excited to have All-Star forward Elena Delle Donne back on the floor, who only played in three games last season. The Mystics have a ton of experience that will help them navigate through the regular season and hopefully to a win on opening night. Washington has +1800 odds to win the WNBA title this season.

Fever vs. Mystics

Tip time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Facebook (Log in required)

Moneyline odds:

Point spread:

Picks & predictions

Pick:

