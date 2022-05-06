Sparks vs. Sky: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

NBA TV will host Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Chicago Sky with tip-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The Sparks made some notable moves in the offseason as they signed All-Star center Liz Cambage in free agency and acquired Chennedy Carter in a trade from the Atlanta Dream. Those two players alone should be able to help Los Angeles improve from their 12-win 2021 season. Los Angeles has +3000 odds to win the WNBA championship this season.

The Sky are looking to repeat as WNBA champions after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in four games in the WNBA Finals last season. Chicago lost both Diamond DeShields and Stef Dolson in free agency but signed Emma Meesseman. However, the Sky still have their core in Candace Parker, Kahleah Cooper, Allie Quigley, and Courtney Vandersloot intact. The Sky have +450 odds to win the WNBA championship this season.

Sparks vs. Sky

Tip time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBA TV

Live stream: NBA TV with a valid subscription, Sling TV

