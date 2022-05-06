Lynx vs. Storm: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online, picks & predictions

WNBA League Pass will host Friday’s matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. This will be the first WNBA game hosted at the new arena.

The Seattle Storm will look to secure a win at their first home game in their newly renovated arena. Breanna Stewart, who missed the last couple of regular-season and playoff games, will need to make an impact to help the Storm. Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 2021. All signs are pointing to Sue Bird calling it quits after the 2021 season. She heads into her 15th season in the league.

Similarly, the Lynx are looking to take full advantage of the final season of Sylvia Fowles's phenomenal career. The likely hall of fame center is coming off her 13th season in the WNBA where she recorded 496 points and 312 rebounds.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm

Tip time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WNBA League Pass

