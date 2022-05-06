5:48 p.m. ET UPDATE: Yellow caution flag came out during Josh Williams’ qualifying lap due to rain. Qualifying is now in a rain delay.

The next NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend. The Darlington Raceway will host the Mahindra Roxor 200 on Saturday, May 7th at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET also on FS1. The 2021 version of this race was won in overtime by Noah Gragson. Usually, the race is 147 laps, but the 2021 race went 152 laps with overtime. The 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 will likely last just under two hours.

Qualifying for this race will be a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice for all of the competitors. Then, each car will race a single-car, one lap qualifier. The fastest time out of the field will win the pole as the rest of the race grid becomes settled.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +350. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), Ty Gibbs (+700), Justin Allgaier (+800) and Josh Berry (+900) who round out the drivers with the best odds to win.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.