NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Mahindra Roxor 200 at Darlington

The Mahindra Roxor of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on Saturday, May 7 this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at Darlington Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, celebrates with the 2021 Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

5:48 p.m. ET UPDATE: Yellow caution flag came out during Josh Williams’ qualifying lap due to rain. Qualifying is now in a rain delay.

The next NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend. The Darlington Raceway will host the Mahindra Roxor 200 on Saturday, May 7th at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will be held on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET also on FS1. The 2021 version of this race was won in overtime by Noah Gragson. Usually, the race is 147 laps, but the 2021 race went 152 laps with overtime. The 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 will likely last just under two hours.

Qualifying for this race will be a one-lap qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up and practice for all of the competitors. Then, each car will race a single-car, one lap qualifier. The fastest time out of the field will win the pole as the rest of the race grid becomes settled.

Chase Elliott has the best odds to win the 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +350. He is followed by Noah Gragson (+500), Ty Gibbs (+700), Justin Allgaier (+800) and Josh Berry (+900) who round out the drivers with the best odds to win.

Here is the full field for Saturday’s 2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Mahindra Roxor 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Tyler Reddick 48 29.702
2 Chase Elliott 88 29.857
3 Stefan Parsons 99 29.919
4 Bayley Currey 4 30.037
5 David Starr 08 30.184
6 Kyle Weatherman 34 30.265
7 Tommy Joe Martins 45 30.319
8 Brennan Poole 47 30.44
9 Mason Massey 91 30.452
10 Patrick Emerling 35 30.688
11 Timmy Hill 13 30.73
12 Josh Bilicki 44 30.791
13 Kyle Sieg 38 30.814
14 Matt Mills 5 30.92
15 Josh Williams 78 31.992
16 Ryan Truex 18 33.157
17 A.J. Allmendinger 16
18 Alex Labbe 36
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Austin Hill 21
21 Brandon Brown 68
22 Brandon Jones 19
23 Brett Moffitt 02
24 Daniel Hemric 11
25 J.J. Yeley 66
26 Jeb Burton 27
27 Jeremy Clements 51
28 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
29 John Hunter Nemechek 26
30 Josh Berry 8
31 Justin Allgaier 7
32 Landon Cassill 10
33 Myatt Snider 31
34 Noah Gragson 9
35 Riley Herbst 98
36 Ryan Sieg 39
37 Ryan Vargas 6
38 Sam Mayer 1
39 Sheldon Creed 2
40 Ty Gibbs 54

