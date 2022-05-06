The biggest star in boxing will return to the ring Saturday, May 7th as four-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) will challenge Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This card will be broadcast on DAZN PPV with a 9 p.m. start for the main card.

Current odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Canelo: -525

Bivol: +390

Total Rounds

Over 10.5 rounds (-290); Under 10.5 (+230)

To go the distance

Yes: -230

No: +170

Winning method

Canelo by decision or technical decision: -150

Canelo by KO, TKO or DQ: +230

Draw: +1800

Bivol by decision or technical decision: +700

Bivol by KO, TKO, or DQ: +900

