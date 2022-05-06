 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol odds: How odds have settled for light heavyweight title bout

We break down the odds as Alvarez and Bivol enter the ring to fight for the WBA light heavyweight title.

Boxing: Canelo vs Plant Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest star in boxing will return to the ring Saturday, May 7th as four-division world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) will challenge Dmitry Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This card will be broadcast on DAZN PPV with a 9 p.m. start for the main card.

Current odds for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Canelo: -525
Bivol: +390

Total Rounds

Over 10.5 rounds (-290); Under 10.5 (+230)

To go the distance

Yes: -230
No: +170

Winning method

Canelo by decision or technical decision: -150
Canelo by KO, TKO or DQ: +230
Draw: +1800
Bivol by decision or technical decision: +700
Bivol by KO, TKO, or DQ: +900

