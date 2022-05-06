Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, boxing’s biggest star in boxing will return to the ring Saturday, May 7th in his traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend spot to challenge Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This card will be broadcast on DAZN PPV with a 9 p.m. start for the main card.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs), a four-division world champion, is a currently a massive -475 betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bivol, who sports a 19-0 record with 11 knockouts, is a +350 underdog.

The weigh-in for this fight will take place Friday, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET. You can watch a live stream of the weigh-in on DAZN or at DAZN’s YouTube Channel. There is a 175-pound weight limit for this fight.

Canelo vs. Bivol: Weigh-in

When: Friday, 5 p.m. ET

Where: Las Vegas

How to Watch: DAZN or DAZN YouTube Channel

Both fighters have been pretty respectful throughout the promotion of this fight, so I wouldn’t expect too many shenanigans at the weigh-in. Bivol has fought at 175 pounds for the duration of his career, so weight shouldn’t be an issue for him. Canelo has also fought at 175 pounds before and walks around much bigger than his normal fighting weight of 168 pounds.

